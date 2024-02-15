Blackhawks Connor Bedard could potentially return to action tonight vs. Pittsburgh | Report

For all the Chicago Blackhawks fans patiently awaiting Connor Bedard's return, that wait could finally be over just a bit early.

Bedard could return to action as soon as tonight, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. However, there's no indication of how likely it is Bedard returns tonight.

"Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh," Friedman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close."

Even if Bedard doesn't return tonight, the silver lining is that his return is imminent if the franchise is comfortable enough asking doctors if he can return ahead of schedule.

The 18-year-old rookie forward has been recovering from a fractured jaw he suffered after taking a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in January. Bedard was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 6.

Bedard had surgery three days after suffering his broken jaw and was given a timeline of six to eight weeks to return to the ice.

Feb. 19 will be the six-week mark of that recovery timeline. Bedard began skating again on Jan. 15 with a face shield and a non-contact sweater.

The rookie phenom has recorded 33 points in 39 games on 15 goals and 18 assists.

Related article



