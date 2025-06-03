Chicago Blackhawks announce extension plans for practice facility and the next home for the Chicago Steel

The Chicago Blackhawks' practice facility will become much more in the coming years.

The team announced extension plans for Fifth-Third Arena on Tuesday, which will aggressively expand the facility.

What we know:

According to a release, the arena will have more than 250,000 total square feet when the expansion is complete.

It will be a "community hockey space, state-of-the-art training facilities, and versatile areas for the best athletes in the world, rising stars and the next generation of players," according to the announcement.

As part of the expansion, the arena will add two new ice rinks. One of the rinks will be called Championship Arena, which will seat 2,000 spectators.

Championship Arena will also become the next home for the Chicago Steel USHL hockey team. The USHL is the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey.

Prior to Fifth-Third Arena, the Steel had homes at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva and The Edge Ice Arena in Bensenville.

The expansion will also add Centennial Hall, which will celebrate over 100 years of Chicago Blackhawks history by paying homage to past stars, Hall of Fame players and Stanley Cup Champions, and Rocky's Bar, which will be a tribute to late Chairman Rocky Wirtz.

What they're saying:

"Through the Fifth Third Arena expansion, we are creating the epicenter of hockey in the Midwest," Chairman and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "This venue is where NHL superstars train alongside rising talent, creating an environment where championship dreams can take flight."

"Whether you are an athlete, a hockey parent, event attendee or our neighbor, our goal is to create a new place for people to have fun, be inspired and to feel more connected to our team and the community," President of Business Operations of the Chicago Blackhawks Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. "The expansion unlocks possibilities that did not exist before, creating a hub where world-class entertainment meets grassroots celebrations and where championship moments happen alongside neighborhood milestones."