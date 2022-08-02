Chicago Bulls and Goran Dragic finalize 1-year contract

The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday.

The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.

The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.

Goran Dragic #1 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the net as Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Chicago Bulls trails during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 25, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years.