Chicago Bulls announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule

Chicago Bulls 2025-2026 full schedule

What we know:

The Bulls, along with the rest of the NBA, released their completed 2025-2026 season schedule on Thursday. The team will open the season against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on Oct. 22.

The Bulls will play three nationally televised games. They travel to Orlando on Dec. 1, and that game will air on Peacock. On Jan. 16, the Bulls will play the Nets in Brooklyn, which will air on ESPN and the ESPN App. Finally, the Bulls and Raptors will play in Toronto in a game on Feb. 5 and Amazon Prime). The Bulls will release its local broadcast schedule later.

This year's schedule includes a six-game homestand between Dec. 26, going into the new year and Jan. 3. This homestand includes games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 29, a New Year's Eve tilt vs. the Pelicans and Zion Williamson and ends with a a back-to-back against Orlando on Jan. 2 and the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 3.

The Bulls' most significant of their six road trips of at least three games, comes near the end of the season as a five-game West Coast trip between March 5 and March 13. This five-game road trip features games against the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.