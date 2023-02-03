Bulls’ center reaches wild statistical mark not seen in over four decades

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond hasn’t played much as of late, dropping out of Billy Donovan’s rotation over the past month.

But on Thursday night, Drummond made the most out of his opportunity, accomplishing something that had been seen since the 1970s.

Drummond became the first player since Darryl Dawkins during the 1978-79 season to score 15 points and grab 11 rebounds in 15 minutes or less, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Drummond played just under 15 minutes in Chicago’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night.

Charlotte Hornets Center Mason Plumlee (24) and Chicago Bulls Center Andre Drummond (3) battle for position under the basket during a NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls on February 2, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

He had not played more than 15 minutes in a game since Dec. 30, and had not appeared in five of the last eight games prior to Thursday night.

"Am I OK with it?" Drummond said regarding his playing time. "I’m never OK with it. I’m a basketball player. I want to play. But circumstances that I'm in, I have to work my way back to get to where I want to get to."

The two-time All-Star signed with the Bulls in the offseason after spending the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

"At the end of the day, I just have to be a good teammate," Drummond said. "That’s what I can focus on. When you focus on the stuff you can’t control, that’s when you start getting to that dark place."

Andre Drummond #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates a dunk against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at United Center on December 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ayo Dosunmu led the way for the Bulls, scoring 22 points on 9-10 shooting from the floor.

Chicago has six players finishing in double-figures as the Bulls moved to 24-27 on the season.

"It's just a testament to our team," Dosunmu said. "We have a very deep team. At this point of the season, we're gonna need everyone to come out and play on both ends."

