Chicago Bulls legend, former NBA MVP to serve as Grand Marshal for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

One of the most iconic Chicago sports figures in recent memory will serve as the Grand Marshall for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

What we know:

Derrick Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP and No.1 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2008, who will have his jersey retired this upcoming season, was picked to serve as Grand Marshal for the Street Race's Grant Park 165 on July 6.

Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history and will continue to carve out his status as a Chicago sports icon. He was the face of the Bulls for eight years of his professional career while in Chicago. He was a three-time NBA All-Star and was the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year.

As Grand Marshal, Rose will get to give the command: "Drivers, start your engines."

What they're saying:

"Chicago is one of the best sports towns in the world, and NASCAR is proud to be a part of that historic Chicago sports culture," NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. "Derrick is one of the most beloved sports icons in the city's history, and we look forward to having him get NASCAR’s only street race underway."

"It's an honor to be part of such an incredible event in my hometown," Rose said in a statement. "Chicago has always supported me throughout my career, and I'm excited to give back to the fans and be part of this amazing racing weekend in Grant Park."