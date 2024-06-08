Chicago Bulls legend Chet Walker passes away at 84

article

The Chicago Bulls are mourning the loss of one of their own. Forward and Hall of Famer Chet Walker has passed away at the age of 84.

The team released a statement Saturday evening, shared below:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history," the team said.

Walker was an inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and played with the Bulls for six seasons – 1969 to 1975.

During his time on the team, they never missed the playoffs, according to the Bulls.

"He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago," the team said in a statement.

The Bulls' offered their condolences to Walker's loved ones and said his legacy will live on.

"Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon," the team said.

Further details haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.