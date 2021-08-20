Chicago Bulls release regular season schedule for 2021-22 season

article

The Chicago Bulls on Friday released their schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. They will kick things off in Detroit against the Pistons on Oct. 20.

The Bulls will host their first home game at the United Center on Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will then play the Pistons again the next night on Oct. 23 in Chicago.

The Bulls are scheduled to play 12 nationally televised game this season. Some of the games at home will be against the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and Nov. 21, the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8 and Jan. 12, the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 19, the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 7, the Milwaukee Bucks on March 4 and April 5, and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 31.

Tickets are currently on sale at Bulls.com/tickets or by calling 312-455-4000.

Full 2021-22 regular season schedule below:

