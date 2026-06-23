Chicago Bulls select Dailyn Swain No. 15 in 2026 NBA Draft: What it means for the team

The Chicago Bulls already added Caleb Wilson in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Now, they'll add the second of their two first-round picks to the fold at No. 15 overall.

The Bulls have drafted Texas wing Dailyn Swain with the 15th overall pick in the draft.

By the numbers:

Swain is a player who can shoot while also bringing size to the post. He measures out at 6-foot-8 and 211 pounds.

He averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was an All-SEC player. Swain also shot 34.8 percent from 3-point range to go with 54.2 percent shooting from the floor.

That shooting ability won't be his hallmark, but it is notable. His shot got better with every year he played in college, starting at Xavier before he transferred to Texas.

At Texas, Swain helped lead the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 in Sean Miller's first season coaching in Austin.

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Big picture view:

The Bulls are adding size to their front court. They're also adding versatility.

On offense, Swain's best trait is getting to the basket. He can attack the rim. So can Wilson, giving the Bulls two players who can drive right to the rim.

This will force defenders to bring a level of physicality to defend Swain, Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

Swain also shoots about 35 percent at 6-foot-8, which is a good foundation of shooting to build upon. The development will be key for Swain, but he's an important piece the Bulls selected to be a part of their future.

At Xavier, Swain was asked to be more of a defensive stopper. At Texas, he had the basketball in his hands as a ball-dominant offensive player. At both stops, he played under Sean Miller.

Swain easily projects as a player who can play next to Wilson and sub for Buzelis.

It's important to know Wilson is 6-foot-10 and Swain is 6-foot-8. The Bulls are filling out their front court. However, he's a player the Bulls can turn to and play on the outside. This also comes on the heels of the Bulls trading for center Nic Claxton.

The roster doesn't have many shooters. That might be a point of emphasis in Round 2 of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.