Chicago Cubs announce minor league manager hires in South Bend, Tennessee and Arizona

The Chicago Cubs announced their minor league managerial staff Monday, which includes promotions from within the organization.

Lance Rymel, Nick Lovullo and Corey Ray were promoted as managers of the Tennessee Smokies, South Bend Cubs and Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs, respectively.

Specifically, Rymel and Lovullo are moving up the ranks.

Rymel will manage the Double-A affiliate Tennessee Smokies after managing the South Bend Cubs for two seasons. He's spent nine seasons as a coach in the Cubs organization.

Lovullo will manage the Low-A South Bend Cubs after managing the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs in 2023. He was the Smokies' bench coach in 2022.

Ray will manage the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs. He was previously the Myrtle Beach Pelicans bench coach during the 2023 season. Ray played seven years in the Brewers organization after being selected as the No. 5 overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Buddy Bailey returns to manage the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Carlos Ramírez enters his sixth season as the Cubs Dominican Summer League team manager. Marty Pevey will enter his 12th season managing the Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs.