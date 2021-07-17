Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs beat Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2

By AP Reporter
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

Willson Contreras capped Chicago's three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks.

 Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. 

Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos' pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria. Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer. Rex Brothers got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

John Mares questions why Walmart carries Cubs gear and shows no love for the White Sox

Lockport resident wants White Sox merchandise in Walmart stores