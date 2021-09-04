Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6

By Matt Carlson
Cubs
Associated Press

Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win. 

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season. 

With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole. Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it. 

Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.

