Chicago Cubs beat Washington Nationals 6-3

Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory, Rafael Ortega homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3.

The Cubs, who had dropped four in a row, made six trades prior to Friday's deadline, scattering Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel and others to contenders.

Hendricks is 13-4. He won his 11th straight decision in a 15-start stretch.

He was part of the franchise's 2016 World Series championship, is signed through 2023 and is one of the team's most recognizable remaining players.

Hendricks pitched seven innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.