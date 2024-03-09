Chicago Cubs name Justin Steele opening day starting pitcher

The Chicago Cubs have named their opening day starter.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell on Saturday morning named left-hander Justin Steele the team's opening day starter in the Cubs' regular season opener on March 28 against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Steele will be the first left-handed pitcher drafted by the Cubs to start on opening day, according Marquee Network's Christopher Kamka. The last lefty to start opening day for the Cubs was Jon Lester.

Last year, Steele posted a 16-5 overall record with a 3.06 ERA. He pitched 173.1 innings and struck out 176 batters while walking 36.

He earned a 2023 MLB All-Star nod, too.

Counsell told reporters the Cubs' 2014 fifth-round MLB draft pick has earned the right to be the opening day starter.