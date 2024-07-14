Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 8:25 PM CDT until SUN 9:45 PM CDT, DeKalb County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 5:55 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kane County, Mchenry County, DuPage County, LaSalle County, Kendall County, Cook County, Will County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Jasper County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:03 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, La Salle County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Lake County

Chicago Cubs select Florida State infielder in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft

By
Published  July 14, 2024 7:55pm CDT
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago

Sports Zone: What should Craig Counsell's message be to the Cubs? Matt Spiegel weighs in

The Cubs have underwhelmed at the halfway point of the 2024 season. What should manager Craig Counsell's message be to a team aiming for a turnaround? 670 The Score's Matt Spiegel weighs in.

The Chicago Cubs have boosted their farm system with an infielder that surged in his two seasons at the college level.

The Cubs took Cam Smith, a third baseman from Florida State, with the fourteenth overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Smith batted .331 and hit 28 home runs in his two seasons at FSU.

In the 2024 baseball season, Smith led the Seminoles with a .387 batting average. He started all 66 games and had 39 extra-base hits.

Those 66 games included a 56-game on-base streak which ended in May.

According to The Athletic's Keith Law, Smith could transition to first base or an outfield corner in the major leagues. 

"Smith runs better than he did in high school and has the chance to be a very good third baseman, with a strong arm, at the next level," MLB.com wrote in his prospect profile. "His ability to duplicate, and even surpass, what he did on the Cape during his sophomore campaign in Tallahassee has allowed him to be the kind of college performer who is rising up boards."

The Athletic notes Smith is a player that reworked his batting approach in college. He refined his bat with a solid performance in the Cape Cod league as well, and could move into Double A quickly.

Related

Chicago White Sox select Hagen Smith fifth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft
article

Chicago White Sox select Hagen Smith fifth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox have added to the future of their pitching staff.