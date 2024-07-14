Chicago Cubs select Florida State infielder in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs have boosted their farm system with an infielder that surged in his two seasons at the college level.

The Cubs took Cam Smith, a third baseman from Florida State, with the fourteenth overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Smith batted .331 and hit 28 home runs in his two seasons at FSU.

In the 2024 baseball season, Smith led the Seminoles with a .387 batting average. He started all 66 games and had 39 extra-base hits.

Those 66 games included a 56-game on-base streak which ended in May.

According to The Athletic's Keith Law, Smith could transition to first base or an outfield corner in the major leagues.

"Smith runs better than he did in high school and has the chance to be a very good third baseman, with a strong arm, at the next level," MLB.com wrote in his prospect profile. "His ability to duplicate, and even surpass, what he did on the Cape during his sophomore campaign in Tallahassee has allowed him to be the kind of college performer who is rising up boards."

The Athletic notes Smith is a player that reworked his batting approach in college. He refined his bat with a solid performance in the Cape Cod league as well, and could move into Double A quickly.