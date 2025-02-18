Chicago Cubs tab Shota Imanaga as 2025 Opening Day starter

After an impressive first season in Chicago that earned him a spot on the 2024 MLB All-Star team, Shota Imanaga will enter the 2025 season as the Chicago Cubs' undisputed ace.

The Cubs tabbed Imanaga as their Opening Day starter to begin the 2025 season on March 18 in Tokyo vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Imanaga was a 2024 Rookie of the Year and 2024 Cy Young candidate after he finished his MLB debut season with a 15-3 record, a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts.

He took the baseball world by storm in 2024. Imanaga was 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.913 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 53.2 innings in his first nine starts. He endured two disastrous outings where he allowed 17 runs in 7.1 innings pitched to finish the season strong with an 8-1 record with a 2.75 ERA in his final 14 appearances.

Now, Imanaga, also known as the "Throwing Philosopher," will take charge of a Cubs' rotation that includes Justin Steele, Jamison Tallion, Matthew Boyd and Javier Assad.

Steele was the Cubs' Opening Day starter in 2024.

Chicago Cubs' Opening Day Starting Pitchers

2024: Justin Steele

2023: Marcus Stroman

2022: Kyle Hendricks

2021: Kyle Hendricks

2020: Kyle Hendricks

2019: Jon Lester

2018: Jon Lester

2017: Jon Lester