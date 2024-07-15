What Cubs' ace Shota Imanaga is looking forward to the most at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

When Shota Imanaga was asked about what being a MLB All-Star would mean for the rookie pitcher on July 3, he downplayed the idea.

He said he'd answer that question if he was officially named to the All-Star Game.

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs' ace got to answer that question the day before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game as an All-Star.

"It felt like a dream just seeing guys, younger guys who are coming up and they made the All-Star team, as well as veterans who've been in the league for a long time and are here today," Imanaga told FOX 32 through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. "The fact that I'm one of them, it's a great honor."

Imanaga was an All-Star in the hearts of Cubs fans the day he was introduced to the Friendly Confines. Reciting "Go Cubs, Go" during his introductory press conference elicited a smile from the entire fan base.

On the mound, Imanaga earned his All-Star nod with an 8-2 record and a 2.97 ERA in his first 17 starts with 98 strikeouts against 16 walks. He was also named NL Rookie of the Month in April and set the record for the lowest ERA for a pitcher’s first nine career starts with a 0.84 ERA.

That talent has headlined a productive Cubs pitching rotation. This week, Imanaga is looking forward to testing himself against players he won't get to see this season.

"Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, guys that I won't get the opportunity to face in the regular season," Imanaga said. "They're amazing players, so I'll see how my game stacks up with them and then kind of learn from that."

Judge is leading the MLB with 34 home runs and 85 RBI this season, but he carries the reputation of being one of the best hitters in the major leagues for the past decade.

Imanaga can't wait to see him at the plate to keep his mentality.

"For Judge, the most important thing is the fact to acknowledge that we're standing on the same field," Imanaga said. "We're on the same field. So treat it like any other guy. And I think just keeping that mentality is important."

Imanaga is looking forward to the test, but he knows that test might not be something he passes. Judge was the 2022 AL MVP for a reason.

If Judge, or Soto or another top-tier slugger gets the best of Imanaga, he knows he'll have the support system of the Cubs clubhouse behind him.

"Even after a tough outing when I get hit around, they come up to me, they'll tell me what part of my game was good that day and just compliment me and help build my confidence up," Imanaga said. "Just them being themselves and helping me means a lot."