Chicago Cubs to unveil Ryne Sandberg statue in late June

Published  June 12, 2024 3:25pm CDT
Cubs
One of the Chicago Cubs' biggest legends will have a statue of his own standing tall this summer. 

The Cubs announced Wednesday the team will host a statue dedication ceremony in honor of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 23 prior to the Cubs' game against the New York Mets

The team will unveil Sandberg's statue at 3 p.m. at Gallagher Way. The Cubs will host the Mets at 6 p.m. on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Sandberg will also throw out the first pitch before the Cubs-Mets game. During the game, Cubs players will wear a special patch to honor Sandberg's career.

