Illini fans in Chicago react to tough Elite Eight loss against UConn

Despite a devastating loss to UConn on Saturday, University of Illinois fans are still proud of an outstanding season.

Inside Weather Mark Tavern on South Michigan Avenue, there was a sea of orange and blue.

"We have so much, so much U of I pride," a group from Crystal Lake said.

Die-hard Illini fans had their eyes glued to seven television screens.

Weather Mark Tavern Owner Mark Stern, who is also a U of I alum, said, "It's amazing… being here with friends, patrons. It's what we've been waiting for a long, long time."

The South Loop bar welcomed close to 200 Illini fans for the game, with everything on the menu from wings to steak.

By the game's second half, cheers turned to frowns.

RELATED: Instant analysis: UConn dominates as Illinois' March Madness run ends in the Elite Eight

The Fighting Illini made it to the Elite Eight with an overall record of 29 and 9.

The team unfortunately missed their chance to advance to the Final Four.