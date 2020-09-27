Chicago Fire beat Atlanta United 2-0

Robert Beric scored his fourth goal in four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Chicago (4-7-3) leapfrogged over Atlanta (4-7-2) by a point in the Eastern Conference.Beric scored his sxith goal of the season in the 39th minute to put Chicago on top by a pair.

Fabian Herbers got Chicago on the board seven minutes in with his fourth goal of the season on a shot from the left side of the net.

