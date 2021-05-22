Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fire snap four-game losing streak with 1-0 win over Inter Miami

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Luka Stojanovic scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Inter Miami

Inter Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy misjudged Stojanovic's free kick and bundled it into the goal. 

Miami's Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter, because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.

GET CHICAGO FIRE NEWS ON THE FOX 32 APP

Schools in the Chicago suburbs celebrate graduation in-person

Seniors in the Chicago suburbs were able to have a proper send-off this year by graduating in-person! Many graduations went virtual last year due to COVID-19.