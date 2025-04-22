A Chicagoan's guide to the 2025 NFL Draft: Local college prospects and Illinois natives to know

The 2025 NFL Draft goes beyond the Chicago Bears. It's a holiday for college programs all over Chicagoland celebrating their best players.

This rings true for Illinois natives, as well as prospects from Notre Dame, NIU, Northwestern, Illinois and more.

Here’s a Chicagoan's guide to the 2025 NFL Draft and the players to know at local universities, and the in-state prospects to watch for on draft weekend.

Local College Players to Know

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate with the trophy after a 23-10 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (P Expand

Notre Dame

Top Prospects: Xavier Watts, Benjamin Morrison, Riley Leonard

The likes of Watts and Leonard had a massive hand in Irish’s berth in the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game. Watts is a day-two pick and could be a Day 1 starter in the right system. Leonard needs work before he can take over as a full-time starting quarterback, but he could be an early day-three pick in this quarterback class.

Morrison suffered a season-ending injury in October, but he’s still an extremely talented defensive back. Morrison most likely would’ve been a first-round pick had he stayed healthy.

Day Three Prospects: Howard Cross, Riley Mills, Jack Kiser, Mitchell Evans

Cross and Mills anchored the Irish defensive line and have the skills to contribute as run stoppers or pass rushers. Kiser doesn’t have the dominant athletic ability some linebackers in this class have, but he has the traits and technical skills to stick with a team and eventually earn a spot.

Evans has a chance to be a fourth-round selection, especially after the 2024 season, where he put some solid blocking skills on tape. He could have done more as a receiver, but he spent most of the 2024 offseason rehabbing a torn ACL.

Illinois

Top Prospect: Pat Bryant

Most thought Zakhari Franklin would be the top player coming out of Champaign this draft cycle. Bryant seized the spotlight and recorded 984 receiving yards on 54 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns. He’s skilled at using different releases to get open and has good size.

Day Three Prospects: Zakhari Franklin, Seth Coleman

Franklin was still a solid receiver for Illinois, displaying skills as a possession receiver. Coleman is a player who played a lot of games at Illinois, showing that his best attribute is his ability to stay healthy and take care of his body. He’s also a talented pass rusher, but would need to find a way to latch on to an NFL roster as a late Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent.

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) and Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Gill (5) celebrate a touchdown made by Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) during the college football ga Expand

Northwestern

Top Prospects: Xander Mueller, AJ Henning

Mueller and Hennings were good players on a Northwestern team that struggled, but they both offer plenty as NFL prospects.

Henning is a speedy receiver who brings shiftiness and would shine in the screen game or as a weapon, but will most likely stick on an NFL roster as a special teams player in the return game.

Mueller is a high-character player who can also find a niche on special teams, but he’s a talented tackler and a consistent player. He might not be the most skilled linebacker, but he’s consistent with high-quality intangibles.

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 07: Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) talks in a huddle in action during a game between the Northern Illinois Huskies the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 7, 2024, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Expand

Northern Illinois

Top Prospects: Antario Brown, Cabe Haberman

Brown and Haberman made names for themselves when they both lifted NIU to an upset win over Notre Dame this past fall. Brown had an 80-yard receiving touchdown where he weaved through the Irish secondary and outraced everyone to the end zone. Haberman blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt to preserve the massive upset.

Haberman and Brown might need to utilize special teams as a means to stick on an NFL roster, but that idea isn’t lost in NIU’s program under head coach Thomas Hammock who was an NFL assistant with Baltimore before taking the head coaching job in DeKalb.

Illinois State

Top Prospect: Keondre Jackson

It’s not often an Illinois State product has a chance to get selected, but Jackson has earned that chance.

He might be a Day 3 pick, but Jackson is a player to watch in the seventh round. He garnered plenty of attention at the Senior Bowl, and while that hype died down a bit after the NFL Combine and Free Agency, he still has the skills in man coverage to earn a spot on a roster.

Illinois natives to know

Payton Thorne, QB – Auburn (Naperville)

Thorne played at Michigan State and Auburn, giving him a taste of the two best conferences in college football. He played in 53 college football games and threw for 10,961 passing yards. He might have to earn his way onto a roster, but he should get a shot.

Draft Projection: UDFA

Dominic Lovett, WR – Georgia (East St. Louis)

Lovett started his college career at Missouri, where he worked his way into being the No. 1 option as the featured slot receiver. He transferred to Georgia where he proved to be a dependable target, but the lack of special teams experience stands out.

Draft Projection: Day 3 pick

John Williams, OT – Cincinnati (Bolingbrook)

A two-year starter for the Bearcats, Williams is a solid pass protector but will have to show he can learn techniques to be a complete product.

Draft Projection: Day 3 pick or UDFA

CJ West, DT – Indiana (Chicago)

West started his college career at Kent State but transferred to Indiana for his final season, helping the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff and earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in the process. He recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, and can play multiple positions on the defensive line.

Draft Projection: Day 3 pick, with a potential for Day 2

Jermari Harris, DB – Iowa (Chicago)

Harris was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors in the 2024 season. He’s a fit on teams that primarily use zone defenses.

Draft Projection: Day 3 pick or UDFA

Sebastian Castro, DB – Iowa (Oak Lawn)

Castro rose up draft boards in 2023 when he was an All-American in Iowa’s vaunted defense. In 2024, he regressed enough where he has a fifth-round grade, but his intelligence and football IQ should help him when vying for a roster spot.

Draft Projection: Day 3 pick

Chicago Bears prospects to know for the 2025 NFL Draft

Shemar Stewart

Tyler Warren

Will Campbell

