Chicago Hounds bringing rugby to the masses: A quick guide to the game

The Brief Fox Chicago Plus is now the official home of the Chicago Hounds, airing 14 regular-season games live starting this February. Before the action kicks off, Hounds GM and CEO James English breaks down key rugby rules, including scrums, lineouts, and scoring.



Rugby 101

Dig deeper:

Before you dive into Major League Rugby action, Chicago Hounds General Manager and CEO James English breaks down some of the key rules of the game.

Scrum: The scrum is a competitive way of resetting the game. It's usually eight per side - eight forwards from each side - that push together to see who wins the ball.

Lineout: A means of restarting play after the ball falls out of the field of play (touchline). Forwards assemble in a line on each side where one team's hooker throws the ball straight in the middle. Each team uses various formations to lift players up, retrieve the ball and put it back in play. Which team's hooker throws the ball into the lineout is circumstantial.

Scoring: There are three ways to score in rugby. A "try", which is the rugby version of an American football touchdown is worth five points, but the ball must be placed on the ground for points to be awarded. Afterwards, there is a conversion worth two points, similar to the extra point kick in American football. Finally, there is a phase play drop goal, or penalty worth three points.

Penalties: A penalty is when any team creates an offense. Within that, a team gets to either kick for touch or go for three points. Penalties are conceded normally around the breakdown, or when offside, and also when committing foul play.

Contact: Rugby is a contact sport. Players tackle safely with their shoulders, wrapping their opponents legs to take the ball carrier to the ground. It forms a ruck, which is how the game goes through phases of possession and play.

How to Watch the Hounds

What you can do:

Starting this February, Fox Chicago Plus (Channel 50) will live broadcast 14 regular-season Chicago Hounds games, providing fans with the opportunity to experience live Major League Rugby (MLR) action from the comfort of their homes. Fox Chicago Plus is a local broadcast network serving the greater Chicagoland area.

In addition to airing live sports broadcasts, Fox Chicago Plus also provides local coverage of breaking news, weather updates, and in-depth stories about the city’s most important happenings.

2025 Hounds Schedule

Sun. March 2: Chicago Hounds vs. New England Free Jacks - 1 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Fri. March 7: Miami Sharks vs. Chicago Hounds - 6 p.m. at Baptist Health Community Field

Sat. March 15: Chicago Hounds vs. Old Glory DC - 12 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Sat. March 29: Nola Gold vs Chicago Hounds - 6 p.m. at The Gold Mine at the Shrine on Airline

Sat. April 5: San Diego Legion vs. Chicago Hounds - 9 p.m. at Torero Stadium

Sun. April 13: Chicago Hounds vs. Anthem RC - 1 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Fri. April 18: Seattle Seawolves vs. Chicago Hounds - 9:30 p.m. at Starfire Stadium

Sat. April 26: Utah Warriors vs. Chicago Hounds - 8 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium

Sun. May 4: Chicago Hounds vs. Miami Sharks - 3 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Sat. May 10: New England Free Jacks vs. Chicago Hounds - 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mon. May 19: Chicago Hounds vs. RFCLA - 7 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Sat. May 24: Anthem RC vs. Chicago Hounds - 6 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sat. May 31: Chicago Hounds vs. Nola Gold - 6 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Weds. June 4: Chicago Hounds vs. Houston Sabercats - 6 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium