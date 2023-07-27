Chicago mayor makes play to keep Bears in the city

As the Chicago Bears kick off their training camp, Mayor Brandon Johnson is making a move to keep the team in the Windy City.

This comes after south suburban Richton Park joined the growing list of contenders vying to become the new home of the Bears.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren wrote: "We continued our productive discussion this week that began in early June. We plan to have regular dialogue with each other and across our respective staffs as we work together to meet the needs of the citizens of Chicago and Bears fans."

This development opens up the possibility that the Bears may remain in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Richton Park became the fifth suburb seeking to host the Bears. Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold explained why the city is a strong contender.

"We have the land, we have the location, we have access to transportation. So there's everything you need right here in Richton Park. And for those organizations that value diversity, equity, and inclusion, there's no better place to stick that stake in the ground than Richton Park."

Mayor Reinbold highlighted that Richton Park owns about 1,000 acres of farmland close to two interstates and two Metra Electric stops, making it an attractive location for a new Bears stadium.

The Bears had previously invested nearly $200 million in the Arlington Park racetrack property in Arlington Heights, demolishing the old racetrack last month. However, they have been exploring other options after learning of a higher-than-expected property tax assessment on the Arlington property.

Apart from Richton Park, the Bears have received interest from Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and other cities.