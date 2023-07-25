Richton Park offers 1,000 acres to Chicago Bears in bid for new home

The roster of suburbs making a pitch to the Chicago Bears is growing.

The mayor of Richton Park told FOX 32 News that with all the talk about the Bears continuing to look at their options, why not make a pitch for the south suburbs.

Mayor Rick Reinbold sent a letter on Friday to Bears team president Kevin Warren asking him to consider the community of about 13,000 people on the far southern outskirts of the Chicago area.

Reinbold is offering up about 1,000 acres of farmland the village owns just west of Interstate 57, off of Sauk Trail Road.

The Bears have already plunked down close to $200 million for the Arlington Park Racetrack property in Arlington Heights and have begun demolition.

But they've been exploring other options since last June, when that property tax assessment came in much higher than the Bears liked.

So far, they've heard offers from Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan and now Richton Park.

The mayor FOX 32 that while this area is 32 miles from Soldier Field, there are a lot of reasons that it makes sense for the franchise.

"Some people would say why Richton Park? My response is why not Richton Park? We have the land, we have the location, we have access to transportation. So there's everything you need right here in Richton Park. And for those organizations that value diversity, equity and inclusion, there's no better place to stick that stake in the ground than Richton Park," Reinbold said.

The Mayor points out that Richton Park is 85% African American. The Bears released a statement not commenting on Richton Park in particular, but saying they are continuing to explore all their options.