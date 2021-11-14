Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Red Stars head to NWSL championship with 2-0 win over Portland Thorns

By Anne M. Peterson
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. - Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday. 

Chicago will play the Washington Spirit for the title Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spirit beat OL Reign 2-1 earlier Sunday.  

The Thorns won the NWSL Shield this season for best regular-season record. They have won the NWSL championship twice, in the league's inaugural season in 2013 and again in 2017. 

