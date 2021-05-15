Chicago Sky beat Washington 70-56 in season opener

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Candace Parker added 16 in her Chicago debut and the Sky beat Washington 70-56 in a WNBA opener for both teams.

After spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker, a Naperville native, joined the Sky in free agency in the offseason.

Parker scored Chicago's first points of the game with a layup, followed with a 3-pointer before Copper buried a 3 and added a layup for a 12-6 lead and the Sky led for most of the remainder.

Tina Charles scored 14 points for Washington.

