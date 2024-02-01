Chicago Sky get on the board by signing Lynx guard Lindsay Allen in free agency

The Chicago Sky have made their first free agency splash.

The team announced Thursday it has signed Linsday Allen. The six-year WNBA veteran spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Lynx.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed due to team policy, the team said, but The Next's Howard Megdal reported Allen has signed a two-year deal.

"Lindsay will be a great addition to our roster this season," Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She has grit, tenacity and a hunger to win — that is the type of player Coach Weatherspoon and I want on our team. We cannot wait to welcome Lindsay to Chicago."

In Minnesota last season, Allen averaged 6.2 points and a career-high 4.5 assists per game. She also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 24.1 minutes per game.

Allen was selected with the No. 14 overall in the second round of the 2017 WNBA Draft by New York after her career at Notre Dame.

Across her career, she's spent time with the Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever before joining the Lynx for a season. Allen took the 2019 season off as she recovered from an injury.

Allen will fill the void left by Courtney Williams, who piloted the Sky's offense last season as its point guard and enjoyed a breakout season as a facilitator and playmaker. It was announced Thursday morning Williams signed with the Lynx.

The Sky also need to fill a post presence, too. Breakout forward Alanna Smith signed with the Lynx, too.

For now, though, the Sky have their facilitator to pair with primary scorer and star Kahleah Copper, as well as sharpshooter and fellow Irish alum Marina Mabrey.