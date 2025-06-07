Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot carried off after injuring knee

One of the worst-case scenarios may have happened for the Chicago Sky.

Beloved franchise point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who returned to the Sky after winning a title with the New York Liberty, appeared to injure her knee during Saturday's game vs. the Fever.

What we know:

Vandersloot was fouled by Fever guard Aari McDonald at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter of Saturday's game.

Vandersloot absorbed the contact, but landed awkwardly on her knee. Vandersloot immediately grabbed her knee and fell to the court.

She was helped off the court and put no weight on her injured knee.

Shortly after, before the end of the first quarter, Vandersloot was ruled out for the game.

What we don't know:

Time will tell how severe the injury is for Vandersloot. But now, the Sky will have to figure out their point guard rotation.

Vandersloot's presence as a pure point guard helped the Sky's offense by leaps and bounds so far this season. The team is averaging well over 90 points per game.

Without her, it remains to be seen if that level of pace is sustainable with rookie point guard Hailey Van Lith.