Chicago Sky make it clear 2025 is 'win-now mode' with new roster, first-year head coach

In the span of a year, the Chicago Sky have moved hastily.

They entered the 2024 season with a young and different roster, plus a first-year head coach. Entering the 2025 season, the Sky are also beginning a year with a different roster and a first-year head coach.

That doesn't deter Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca. When asked about realistic expectations for the 2025 season, he didn't mince words.

"We're always in win-now mode," he said at Sky media day on Monday.

That's how the Sky will begin the 2025 season on Saturday, traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Fever in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It's a perfect first test for the new-look Sky, who have three new starting players acquired this offseason in Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins.

The end game remains the same for the Sky.

Playoffs were the goal for the Sky last season in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's rookie seasons. That 2024 season was marred by injury and inconsistent play. The Sky missed the playoffs narrowly on the final day of the season, which led to a one-and-done season for first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

"The goal is to make the playoffs in an extremely competitive league," Pagliocca said. "We feel pretty confident."

That confidence is harbored in the new players. Having veteran players who have found success in the league as scoring players and running the point to play alongside Reese and Cardoso is what the Sky will hope pays dividends in 2025.

There won't be an argument from the Sky's biggest stars about the way they're moving forward. Reese talked about leaving the tumultuous 2024 season in the past. She also showed an alignment with Pagliocca in the vision for the team's future.

"It left a bad taste in my mouth to not make the playoffs last season," Reese said. "I love winning and want to win."

Any winning will depend on how the Sky adhere to what first-year coach Tyler Marsh wants to implement. Marsh said that success in Year 1 lies in how the team establishes its identity from the get-go. Marsh said that identity will start with defense and lend itself to a tough style that he wants to embody Chicago.

"They’re in for a fight that we don’t run from," Marsh said.

Pagliocca helped by getting a re-tooled backcourt to pair with a studded post rotation. He said that for "as long I am here" the Sky will operate a certain way: "Selflessness is going to be the behavior that carries you." The likes of Vandersloot and Nurse will help instill selflessness as players who have shined in various roles with plenty of experience in the WNBA.

Still, being in a "win-now mode" alludes itself to more than just the playoffs. With the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever all loaded up for WNBA title runs, the Sky might be at that level.

With their current roster, though, they've answered plenty of 3-point shooting, leadership and floor-spacing issues which plagued their 2024 season. Playoffs should be the expectations. Marsh and Pagliocca have gotten that message full across to their players.

"I want to win as bad as anyone else in Chicago wants to win," Reese said.