Chicago Sky acquire 2024 No. 7 overall draft pick from Minnesota

The Chicago Sky acquired the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Nikolina Milić from Minnesota, the team announced Sunday.

In exchange, Minnesota will receive the Sky’s No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Sika Koné, Chicago’s 2025 second-round pick and the rights to swap Chicago’s 2026 first-round pick.

"We are excited to strengthen our draft position once again in a year with many top prospects," Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "We thank Sika for her many contributions to the Sky and wish her success in her next role."

Chicago claimed Koné off waivers in May 2023 from New York and she averaged 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes in 20 games. In her first career game, Koné posted 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. In the next game, she recorded six points and eight rebounds.

Against Minnesota on September 8, Koné recorded a career-high 10 rebounds, along with six points. She also averaged 13.4 minutes in her final six appearances of the season.

Chicago now owns the following draft picks in the upcoming 2024 draft: No. 3 overall, first round (from Phoenix), No. 7 overall, first round (from Minnesota) and No. 13 overall, second round (from Dallas via Indiana).

Milić comes to the Sky after two seasons with the Lynx, where she averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes in 70 total games. She is currently playing overseas with Fenerbahçe in Turkey, averaging 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in the KBSL domestic league and 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in EuroLeague play.

Milić and Fenerbahçe compete for the EuroLeague title Sunday against Villeneuve.