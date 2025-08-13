Chicago Stars name new coaching duo ahead of 2026 NWSL season

The Brief Martin Sjögren named head coach of the Chicago Stars for the 2026 NWSL season, with Anders Jacobson as his assistant. Coaching changes follow a 1–5 start to the 2025 season.



The Chicago Stars are set to welcome a new head coach and assistant coach for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

What we know:

The club has hired Martin Sjögren as head coach and Anders Jacobson as his first assistant.

Sjögren will finish the current Damallsvenskan season, where he is head coach of Hammarby, before joining the Stars in January. Jacobson, meanwhile, will arrive in the coming weeks and serve as interim head coach through the remainder of the 2025 season.

Martin Sjögren and Anders Jacobson | Provided by Chicago Stars

Current interim head coach Ella Masar will stay on as an assistant coach following Jacobson’s arrival.

Dig deeper:

The coaching change comes amid a difficult 1–5 start to the 2025 campaign, following a playoff appearance in 2024. The Stars were also NWSL runners-up in 2019 and 2021, and qualified for the postseason in 2022.

What's next:

The 2026 NWSL regular season kicks off in March.

For more information on the new coaches, visit ChicagoStars.com.