Chicago's summer of racing begins with Sail GP on Lake Michigan

Why have a ribbon cutting when you can hold a sail raising? Chicago's summer of racing kicks off this weekend with Sail GP on Lake Michigan.

Now in its fourth season, Sail GP is a 12-race global circuit that spans four continents. Chicago serves as the very first stop on the circuit and holds the distinction of being the only freshwater stop on the tour.

Ten teams from around the world will battle it out on the lake for two days of thrilling and spectator-focused racing. The reigning champions from Season 3, Team Australia, will be looking to secure another victory in Chicago, while newcomer Team Germany is gearing up to test its mettle for the first time.

Spectators with tickets can enjoy the races from the vantage point of Navy Pier. However, if you prefer to watch for free, you can catch the action along the lakefront between Museum Campus and Navy Pier.

The races are set to begin Friday afternoon, promising an adrenaline-filled weekend for sailing enthusiasts and spectators alike.

And of course, the Sail GP comes just weeks ahead of the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race that will be held over the Fourth of July weekend. A new round of traffic closures around Grant Park will take effect this Sunday.