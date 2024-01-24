Chicago White Sox agree to terms with 4 international free agents, including top-20 prospect

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with four international free agents, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Of those free agents, three are infielders and one adds to the pitching roster.

The Sox will add third baseman Eduardo Herrera, third baseman Jurdrick Profar, infielder Jesús Premoli and pitcher Jeziel Boekhoudt.

"We are extremely excited about this year’s class, signing players with solid baseball abilities and polished skills at various positions," White Sox special assistant to the general manager and international operations Marco Paddy said in a statement. "We continue to be a strong presence in the international market as we constantly look to upgrade talent in the White Sox farm system."

Herrera will be the most expensive signing, while also being the highest-rated. He agreed to a $1.8 million contract with the Sox and is the highest-rated non-Cuban international signing in White Sox history. That title of highest-rated non-Cuban international signing last belonged to Dominican outfielder Micker Adolfo, who signed with the Sox in 2013.

Herrera is also the No. 11-rated international prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

"When you see Eduardo for the first time, you can’t help but notice his size, strength and ability to play the game," Paddy said in a statement. "After following him for several years, you learn about the person inside the athlete. His determination, work ethic, competitiveness and maturity are attributes that complement his baseball ability."

Profar is a 16-year-old Venezuelan third baseman who agreed to a $600,000 contract. The third infielder the Sox agreed to terms with is Premoli, who agreed to a $550,000 contract. Premoli's brother is current major-leaguer Jurickson Profar.

Boekhoudt, the Curaçao native, is a right-handed pitcher who agreed to a $55,000 contract.

The White Sox aren't done, either. The team said in a release it expects to add more international signings in the coming weeks.