Chicago White Sox and Cubs finalize opening day rosters

Published  March 27, 2024 7:06pm CDT
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago

White Sox players give out hot dogs in Chicago ahead of opening day

White Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets, along with Southpaw, were handing out hot dogs in the Loop, hyping up fans for Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

CHICAGO, Ill. - Opening day is here.

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs both open their 2024 seasons on Thursday, with the Sox hosting Detroit and the Cubs traveling to Texas to take on the Rangers.

This week, both teams finalized their opening day rosters.

Here are both opening day rosters for the Cubs and White Sox.

Chicago White Sox 26-man roster

Pitchers

Right-handers: John Brebbia, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Deivi García, Michael Kopech, Jordan Leasure, Dominic Leone, Bryan Shaw, Michael Soroka and Steven Wilson

Left-handers: Tanner Banks, Garrett Crochet and Tim Hill

Catchers

Korey Lee and Martín Maldonado

Infielders

Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Yoán Moncada, Gavin Sheets, Braden Shewmake and Andrew Vaughn

Outfielders

Andrew Benintendi, Dominic Fletcher, Eloy Jiménez, Kevin Pillar and Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago Cubs 26-man roster

Pitchers

Right-handers: Javier Assad, Kyle Hendricks, Mark Leiter Jr., Jose Cuas, Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather and Héctor Neris

Left-handers: Drew Smyly, Luke Little, Jordan Wicks, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele

Catchers

Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes

Infielders

Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, Garrett Cooper, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman

