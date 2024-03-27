Chicago White Sox and Cubs finalize opening day rosters
CHICAGO, Ill. - Opening day is here.
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs both open their 2024 seasons on Thursday, with the Sox hosting Detroit and the Cubs traveling to Texas to take on the Rangers.
This week, both teams finalized their opening day rosters.
Here are both opening day rosters for the Cubs and White Sox.
Chicago White Sox 26-man roster
Pitchers
Right-handers: John Brebbia, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Deivi García, Michael Kopech, Jordan Leasure, Dominic Leone, Bryan Shaw, Michael Soroka and Steven Wilson
Left-handers: Tanner Banks, Garrett Crochet and Tim Hill
Catchers
Korey Lee and Martín Maldonado
Infielders
Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Yoán Moncada, Gavin Sheets, Braden Shewmake and Andrew Vaughn
Outfielders
Andrew Benintendi, Dominic Fletcher, Eloy Jiménez, Kevin Pillar and Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago Cubs 26-man roster
Pitchers
Right-handers: Javier Assad, Kyle Hendricks, Mark Leiter Jr., Jose Cuas, Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather and Héctor Neris
Left-handers: Drew Smyly, Luke Little, Jordan Wicks, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele
Catchers
Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes
Infielders
Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, Garrett Cooper, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni
Outfielders
Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Mike Tauchman