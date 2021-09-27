Chicago White Sox announce playoff ticket opportunities

If you want Chicago White Sox playoff tickets, you better have fast fingers.

The team announced details Monday for fans who want the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets to potential postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fans must visit WhiteSox.com/postseason for the chance to purchase tickets for potential American League Division Series games and AL Championship Series games.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field as crowd of 37,696 watches the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox on August 15, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Fans can purchase up to four tickets per game. Single-game tickets for postseason games that are not played will be refunded, the team said.

Season ticket holders will receive information about exclusive pre-sale opportunities by e-mail, according to the team.