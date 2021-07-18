Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 4-0

By Matt Carlson
CHICAGO - Carlos Rodon allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0. 

Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston. 

Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings. 

Rodon struck out 10 and walked none in this meeting of division leaders. Houston's Framber Valdez yielded four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

