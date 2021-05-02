Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert injures right hip flexor

By AP Reporter
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has exited a game against Cleveland with a strained right hip flexor.

Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single in the first inning Sunday.

He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

The 23-year-old Robert is is batting .316 this season.

GET CHICAGO SPORTS STORIES ON THE FOX 32 APP

The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.

Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.

McHenry Outdoor Theater reopens

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is back in business, with some looser COVID-19 protocols.