Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert injures right hip flexor

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has exited a game against Cleveland with a strained right hip flexor.

Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single in the first inning Sunday.

He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

The 23-year-old Robert is is batting .316 this season.

The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.

Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.