Chicago White Sox make flurry of roster moves, DFA 2 veterans including Martin Maldonado

The Chicago White Sox will have a different look coming out of the MLB All-Star Break.

The team has signed infielder and six-year veteran Nick Senzel to the roster. In a corresponding move, the team sent third baseman Lenyn Sosa to Class AAA.

Most notably, the Sox have designated infielder Danny Mendick for assignment. They've also reportedly DFA'd catcher Martin Maldonado, too.

The Sox announced the transactions with Senzel, Sosa and Mendick on Wednesday afternoon. Ken Rosenthal reported the Maldonado news later on Wednesday evening.

Senzel joins the White Sox from the free agent market. Most recently, he was playing for the Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by Washington on July 6 and later released on July 11. This year with Washington, Senzel batted .209 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI and 25 runs scored in 64 games.

After all these moves, the Sox 40-man roster decreases to 39 players, and the Sox said in a release they would make a corresponding move prior to Friday’s game at Kansas City.

That number also doesn't take into account the Maldonado news, meaning the Sox's roster sits at 38 players.

Ideally, the team needs a catcher now that Maldonado has been DFA'd. It might mean Edgar Quero could get the call-up from Class AAA.

Quero, 21, is the White Sox's fourth-best prospect according to MLB.com.

Max Stassi would be the ideal player to replace Maldonado, but he's nursing a season-ending injury. The Sox announced in early June Stassi would miss the rest of the season following surgery.

Senzel's addition is similar to Corey Julks and Tommy Pham's addition, where the Sox bring in a veteran player on a change of scenery. Senzel has plenty of promise, as he was the second overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Senzel is a career .235 hitter who's also driven in 145 RBI.