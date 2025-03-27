Meet the 'Sodfather': The White Sox groundskeeper who preps for Opening Day like no other

The Brief Roger Bossard, the longtime head groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, is entering his 59th season. Bossard comes from a family of groundskeepers with over 230 years of experience in Major League Baseball. He uses special techniques, including charcoal heating and precise infield conditioning, to prepare the field for Opening Day.



For Roger Bossard, head groundskeeper of the Chicago White Sox, Opening Day is the most important day of the year.

Now in his 59th season with the team, Bossard—affectionately known as the "Sodfather"—has perfected the art of field preparation, ensuring the grass is lush, and the infield is game-ready.

Preparing for Opening Day

What we know:

This spring, Bossard and his crew have been hard at work, rebuilding the bullpens and preparing the playing surface. One of his key tricks involves covering the field with charcoal for ten days, a method that provides additional warmth to bring the grass out of dormancy after a long Chicago winter.

"You always worry about the infield clay—70% of the action is there," Bossard said. "That’s the area that has to be perfect."

He even customizes the infield for players' preferences. Former White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura preferred a softer infield at third base, while Ozzie Guillén requested firmer clay near the grass to help with his first steps.

MORE: AL Central Preview: Four solid teams, and then the White Sox

A family legacy

The backstory:

Groundskeeping runs deep in Bossard's family.

His grandfather started as a head groundskeeper in 1933 with the Cleveland Indians, and his father took over the White Sox job in 1940.

The Bossard family has produced six Major League head groundskeepers, accumulating over 230 years of experience in professional baseball.

MORE: Chicago White Sox projected 2025 Opening Day lineup and roster

What's next:

Weather remains a constant challenge, especially in early April. Bossard recalls a close call four years ago when two inches of snow fell on the morning of Opening Day. His solution? Using the irrigation system to melt the snow before game time.

"Just give me 43 degrees and sun," he said. "That’s all I ask for on Opening Day."

As the White Sox prepare for another season, fans can rest assured that Rate Field will be ready—thanks to a man who has spent nearly six decades perfecting his craft.