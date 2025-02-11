Chicago White Sox pitching prospect to undergo Tommy John Surgery this week

One of the Chicago White Sox's top pitching prospects is undergoing one of the most notorious pitching surgeries this week.

Former Sox top prospect and pitching rotation hopeful Ky Bush is having Tommy John surgery Wednesday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday after pitchers and catchers reported.

Bush made his MLB debut last season after joining the White Sox organization in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

Bush, the Sox's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in four starts with the Sox last season as he got his first taste of the big leagues alongside fellow Utah native Drew Thorpe.

The White Sox's pipeline includes pitchers they hope to comprise the future of their rotation, such as: Bush, Thorpe, Jonathan Cannon and Hagen Smith.

Thorpe is working his way back from surgery in September where he had a bone spur from his right elbow removed. He had a cortisone shot in January but Getz said Thorpe was feeling good.

"He'll be on a mound here shortly," Getz told reporters. "We do expect him to be a little behind some of these other starters, but with that being said, we feel like he's going to be active throughout Spring Training."

Now, Bush has a lengthy recovery ahead of him as he looks to figure into the White Sox's long-term plans. This comes during a time when the White Sox are trying to take the next step in their rebuild which aims to leave last season's single-season major league loss record in the rearview.

"The majority of our roster has to earn their opportunities," Getz told reporters Tuesday.

The good news for Bush is the Sox have taken a pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery under their wing recently and with top-tier results.

Former White Sox first-round pick Garrett Crochet underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2022 and became the Opening Day starter for the White Sox in the 2024 season. Bush doesn't need to replicate that kind of rise, but the team's road to recovery has a clear blueprint he can follow.