Chicago White Sox trade pitcher minor-league pitcher Bailey Horn to Red Sox 2 months after trading for him

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 30, 2024 5:16pm CDT
CHICAGO, Ill. - Bailey Horn's stint with the Chicago White Sox organization was a short one. It ended on Tuesday.

Chicago traded Horn to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations, the White Sox announced Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old Horn was designated for assignment by the White Sox last week on April 26. 

In nine appearances with AAA Charlotte in 2024, Horn had a 1-1 record with an 11.32 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

This ends Horn's two-month stint with the White Sox. Earlier this year on Feb. 27, the Sox acquired Horn from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Matthew Thompson.

