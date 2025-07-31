Chicago White Sox trade pitching revelation Adrian Houser to Tampa

For the second year in a row, the Chicago White Sox have flipped a veteran pitcher for prospects at the trade deadline.

The White Sox have traded pitcher Adrian Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays, the team

ESPN first reported the trade.

The writing was on the wall about Houser's impending trade after he was scratched from his Wednesday start vs. the Phillies.

What we know:

The Sox signed Houser to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million on May 20, 2025. That's proved to be one of the best additions for the White Sox this past season.

Houser has had a career renaissance since joining the White Sox this season. Through 68.2 innings pitched, he's allowed 16 earned runs and has a 2.10 ERA. There was an argument he should have earned the Sox's All-Star nod.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the White Sox are receiving Curtis Mead, pitcher Ben Peoples and pitcher Duncan Davitt from the Rays in exchange for Houser.

Big picture view:

Houser is a one-year rental the Sox were able to flip for prospects at the trade deadline.

This happened last year with the White Sox, when general manager Chris Getz was able to flip starting pitcher Erick Fedde to the St. Louis Cardinals for prospects.

The team that traded for Houser was going to take the risk that the 32-year-old would continue his career turnaround. He has a career 4.11 ERA. This season, he has an ERA of 2.10.

However, the White Sox did hold on to center fielder and former All-Star Luis Robert Jr. Sox general manager Chris Getz said it wasn't for lack of trying on anyone's part. Multiple teams reached out about Robert.

In the end, they didn't reach the level of what the White Sox wanted for the five-tool outfielder.

"There was an effort to acquire him," Getz said. "It never met the mark."