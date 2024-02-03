Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners

article

The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for two minor leaguers and a draft pick.

The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Lane Ramsey was designated for assignment.

The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year.

The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.

Berroa, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, made his big league debut last year, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings over two relief appearances.

