Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 against Houston Astros Sunday

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press
article

HOUSTON - OCTOBER 08: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on October 8, 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Expand

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep. 

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. 

Cease tied Carlos Rodon for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts. 

La Russa also said Rodon might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. 

Broadcaster apologizes for "40-acre" slavery joke directed at White Sox infielder

Chicago White Sox fan punched in the face by Astros supporter, video shows

Chicago White Sox fans remain hopeful despite Game 1 loss

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Getting ready for White Sox playoff games at Guaranteed Rate Field

All eyes are on the Chicago White Sox as they begin their march through the playoffs Thursday afternoon in Houston.

 