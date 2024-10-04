Chicago Wolves to air home games on FOX Chicago Plus

The Chicago Wolves announced that 30 of their regular-season home games for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season will be broadcast on FOX Chicago Plus (WPWR-TV).

This marks the eighth consecutive season of the Wolves’ partnership with the network.

Broadcasts will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, when the Wolves face off against the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will return to provide commentary throughout the season.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with FOX Chicago Plus," Wolves President Jon Sata said in a statement. "They’ve been great partners, and we’re ready to kick off the season."

Fans can watch the games on WPWR-TV, available over-the-air on Channel 50 and via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

"We look forward to the puck dropping for another hard hitting, action-packed Chicago Wolves season,’ Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX Chicago, said in a statement. "Wolves games have been a staple of our winter sports season and we are excited to see the new and improved team take the ice."

Chicago Wolves streaming schedule on FOX Chicago Plus