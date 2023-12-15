Chicago Wolves gear up for annual Teddy Bear Toss, spreading cheer to local charities

The Chicago Wolves are gearing up for their Teddy Bear Toss, scheduled for Saturday. The game against the Texas Stars will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Allstate Arena.

For those unfamiliar with the event, here's a brief overview: Once Chicago scores its first goal, fans participate by throwing teddy bears onto the ice. Subsequently, staff members collect the stuffed animals and distribute them to various charities.

"It takes a long time because we do get a fair amount of bears, but our staff is great, and then we get the U-Haul, and then they're delivered almost immediately," said Samantha Davis, Chicago Wolves Vice President of Ticket Sales.

The chosen organizations benefiting from this charitable initiative include Toys for Tots, Share Out Spaces, and Stuffed Animals for Emergencies.