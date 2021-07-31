Expand / Collapse search

Cleveland Indians beat Chicago White Sox 12-11

By AP Reporter
White Sox
Associated Press

White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11. 

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit. 

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. 

The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors. Batting ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third, a grand slam in the fourth and a solo drive in the seventh. 

With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth.

