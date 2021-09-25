Cleveland Indians beat Chicago White Sox 6-0

Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 6-0 victory over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Both teams have seven games remaining. Morgan, a rookie, struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer and had an RBI single off Lance Lynn, whose winless streak reached nine starts.

