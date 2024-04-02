Expand / Collapse search
Cody Bellinger's 2-run homer highlights 4 homer day as the Chicago Cubs pound the Rockies 12-2

By AP News
Published  April 2, 2024 9:39pm CDT
Cubs
Associated Press

Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs Home Opener is a big day for firsts. One fan even used the occasion to propose under the Marquee on Clark and Addison. Pitcher Shota Imanaga is also making his Cubs debut at Monday's game.

CHICAGO, Ill. - CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Garrett Cooper homered, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Colorado Rockies 12-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Bellinger's two-run drive off the right-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field was his first homer of the season. The 2019 NL MVP re-signed with the Cubs for a $80 million, three-year contract in February.

Cooper hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Chicago a 10-0 lead. He also doubled and tripled in his first home start with the Cubs.

Nick Madrigal added two hits and three RBIs on a chilly, breezy night at Wrigley Field. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson each had two of the Cubs' 14 hits.

Chicago right-hander Javier Assad allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked one in his first start of the season.

